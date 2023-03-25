Jay O. Wright Purchases 9,400 Shares of Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Stock

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Rating) insider Jay O. Wright acquired 9,400 shares of Castellum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $10,058.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,373,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,030,091.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Castellum Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CTM opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Castellum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

Institutional Trading of Castellum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castellum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Castellum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castellum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castellum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Castellum Company Profile

Castellum, Inc is a technology firm which is engaged in the development of strategic acquisitions in cyber security, information technology, information warfare, electronic warfare, software engineering, data analytics and program support. The company was founded by Jean Machetel Ekobo in September 2010 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

