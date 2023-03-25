JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Insider Acquires £68,400 in Stock

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) insider Ian Dyson purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £68,400 ($83,998.53).

Shares of JD opened at GBX 171.05 ($2.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2,850.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 172.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 135.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on JD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 205 ($2.52) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.27) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 185 ($2.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 291.88 ($3.58).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

