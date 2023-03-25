Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €77.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($82.80) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($90.32) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 6.8 %

EVD opened at €54.40 ($58.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €40.32 ($43.35) and a 12 month high of €67.75 ($72.85). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €62.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €56.84.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

