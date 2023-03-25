Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of NIKE in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the footwear maker will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

NYSE NKE opened at $120.71 on Thursday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

