Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Euronav NV’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Euronav in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $2.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Euronav’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EURN. Jonestrading upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronav in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.

EURN opened at $16.92 on Thursday. Euronav has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.23.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.36. Euronav had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $322.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.95 million.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $91,843,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Euronav by 299.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,089,000 after buying an additional 3,707,636 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Euronav in the third quarter valued at about $29,721,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,042,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Euronav in the first quarter valued at about $11,717,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

