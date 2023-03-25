Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of FL opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,756 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 251,574 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 133,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 365,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 365,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,874 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

