Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Hayward in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hayward’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hayward’s FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hayward has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Hayward news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $84,412.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 7,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $97,787.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,947.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $84,412.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,955 shares in the company, valued at $206,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,273,144 shares of company stock valued at $83,879,623. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hayward by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 302,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

