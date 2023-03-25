Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 2,800 ($34.39) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($33.16) to GBX 2,500 ($30.70) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.02) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,341.67 ($28.76).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,182 ($26.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,053.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,988.91. The company has a market capitalization of £8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,226.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,496 ($18.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,201 ($27.03).

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola HBC

About Coca-Cola HBC

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 214 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,944 ($23.87) per share, for a total transaction of £4,160.16 ($5,108.88). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 626 shares of company stock worth $1,277,096 and have sold 66,608 shares worth $143,656,639. 46.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

