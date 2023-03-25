Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FL. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

FL stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.82%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

