Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.