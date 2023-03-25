Joseph C. Hete Buys 1,000 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) Director Joseph C. Hete acquired 1,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.97 per share, for a total transaction of $19,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 491,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,810,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $34.54.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth about $85,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.