JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Shares Gap Down to $53.43

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.43, but opened at $52.27. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF shares last traded at $52.27, with a volume of 491 shares.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.17. The company has a market cap of $534.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

