JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) to Neutral

Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Resona Stock Performance

Shares of Resona stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. Resona has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42.

Resona Company Profile

Resona Holdings, Inc engages in the management and supervision of its group companies which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Market Trading, Kansai Mirai Financial Group, and Others. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services regarding consumer loan, asset management and asset succession to individual customers.

