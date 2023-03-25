JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) to Neutral

Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Resona Stock Performance
Shares of Resona stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. Resona has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42.
Resona Company Profile
Further Reading
