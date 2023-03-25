JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Increased by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $124.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.83 and a 200-day moving average of $129.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

