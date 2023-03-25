Keel Point LLC Purchases 5,202 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

