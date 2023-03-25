Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) PT Lowered to GBX 760 at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($9.58) to GBX 760 ($9.33) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kenmare Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

KMR opened at GBX 466.50 ($5.73) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £442.38 million, a P/E ratio of 392.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 474.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 441.17. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 370.80 ($4.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 533 ($6.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Kenmare Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.23%. This is a boost from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2,521.01%.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Featured Stories

