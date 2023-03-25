Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Chevron by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $156.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.05 and a 200 day moving average of $169.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.