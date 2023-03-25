KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meta Platforms in a report released on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the social networking company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $10.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

META has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.33.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $206.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $534.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.75.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $3,244,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $10,026,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,416,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.