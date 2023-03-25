KeyCorp Comments on Carpenter Technology Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Carpenter Technology in a report released on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share.

CRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.64 and a beta of 1.79. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 78,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $289,304.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -666.61%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

See Also

