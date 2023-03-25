KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised KeyCorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.55.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $24.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,815,000 after buying an additional 1,414,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in KeyCorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after buying an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,984,000 after buying an additional 84,047 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

