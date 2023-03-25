Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KMB. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a sell rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.09.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

