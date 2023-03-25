Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $263,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

