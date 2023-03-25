Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) COO Matthew Wall Sells 3,800 Shares of Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) COO Matthew Wall sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $118,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 472,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,841.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Wall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kinetik alerts:

On Thursday, March 16th, Matthew Wall sold 3,530 shares of Kinetik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $103,746.70.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KNTK opened at $30.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.87 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. Analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KNTK shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares during the period.

About Kinetik

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.