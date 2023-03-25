KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1,466.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,815 shares of company stock worth $4,543,688. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

KLAC stock opened at $375.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.67. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.59 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

