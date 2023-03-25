Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th.

Korn Ferry has raised its dividend by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Korn Ferry has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $50.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average is $53.28. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.56 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. William Blair downgraded Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.