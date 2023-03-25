Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 63.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.8 %

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $218.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.49. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $280.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

