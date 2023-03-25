Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives $64.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

LVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $54.35 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

