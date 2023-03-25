Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 34.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson
In related news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Harley-Davidson Stock Down 1.5 %
HOG opened at $35.77 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.28%.
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.