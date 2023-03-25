Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $353,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 121,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FM opened at $24.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.