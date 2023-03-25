Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,589 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 48.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 151,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $80.50 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $87.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.90.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

