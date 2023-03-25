Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,411 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 113,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 151,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.52 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 77.17, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

