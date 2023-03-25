LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut LendingClub from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Stock Up 1.0 %

LC stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 24.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in LendingClub by 354.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 388,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 302,615 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in LendingClub by 7.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 315,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 22,696 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at about $738,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in LendingClub by 162.9% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 156,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 96,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in LendingClub by 413.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 66,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,368 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.