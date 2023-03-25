LifeSteps Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 821.4% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $179.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $246.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.67 and its 200 day moving average is $176.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.