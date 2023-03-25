Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($128.95) to £102 ($125.26) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,408 ($115.53).

LON LSEG opened at GBX 7,756 ($95.25) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5,312.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,504.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,587.12. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of GBX 6,710 ($82.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,612 ($105.76).

In other news, insider David Schwimmer sold 4,539 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,505 ($92.17), for a total value of £340,651.95 ($418,337.16). Insiders own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

