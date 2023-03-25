Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $189.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.94. The company has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

