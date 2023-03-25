LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.10

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 327661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on LXU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.
LSB Industries Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $760.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSB Industries
LSB Industries Company Profile
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LSB Industries (LXU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.