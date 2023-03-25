LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.10

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 327661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LXU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

LSB Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $760.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSB Industries

LSB Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 925.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 88,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 56,476 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 46,867 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

