LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €815.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been given a €815.00 ($876.34) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($795.70) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €908.00 ($976.34) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €805.00 ($865.59) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €832.00 ($894.62) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,032.26) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 27th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MC opened at €813.40 ($874.62) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €802.53 and its 200 day moving average price is €716.89. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($210.16) and a one year high of €260.55 ($280.16).

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

