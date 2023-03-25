LVZ Inc. Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LVZ Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM opened at $103.53 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $421.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

