Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.83

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 1168334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LYEL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 216.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 16.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,406,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,940,000 after buying an additional 1,776,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,727,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,959,000 after buying an additional 1,727,389 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,991,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after buying an additional 2,783,919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after buying an additional 101,355 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Featured Stories

