Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $17.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the forty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.47.

LYFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Lyft Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.75. Lyft has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $40.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Lyft

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 58.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at $26,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Stories

