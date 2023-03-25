Macy’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 77,912 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 83% compared to the typical volume of 42,676 put options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
M has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.27.
Macy’s Stock Performance
Shares of M stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Macy’s Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.
Institutional Trading of Macy’s
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.
About Macy’s
Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Macy’s (M)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.