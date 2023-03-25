Madrona Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Madrona Financial Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $397.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $402.68 and a 200-day moving average of $392.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The firm has a market cap of $299.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

