Mark Little Purchases 5,091 Shares of abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI) Stock

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI – Get Rating) insider Mark Little bought 5,091 shares of abrdn Equity Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 323 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £16,443.93 ($20,193.95).

abrdn Equity Income Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of abrdn Equity Income Trust stock opened at GBX 320 ($3.93) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 349.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 332.87. The stock has a market cap of £151.58 million, a PE ratio of -1,142.86 and a beta of 0.89. abrdn Equity Income Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 290 ($3.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 385.14 ($4.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Get abrdn Equity Income Trust alerts:

abrdn Equity Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. abrdn Equity Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently -8,214.29%.

abrdn Equity Income Trust Company Profile

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Equity Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Equity Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.