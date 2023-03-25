Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 175 ($2.15) target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MKS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.90) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 157.57 ($1.94).

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.87) on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 91.56 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 168.70 ($2.07). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,016.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.64.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Featured Articles

