Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Makes New $100,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,150 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after buying an additional 115,862 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $94.08 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

