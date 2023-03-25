Martin Keith Thomas Purchases 14,000 Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Stock

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) insider Martin Keith Thomas bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £13,300 ($16,333.05).

Diversified Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Diversified Energy stock opened at GBX 92.10 ($1.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 105.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 117.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £894.67 million, a PE ratio of -79.40, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.03. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 89.55 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 144 ($1.77).

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is presently -1,206.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Diversified Energy

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Diversified Energy in a research note on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.