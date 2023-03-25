Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 443,834 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 443,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,742,000. Pfizer comprises about 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.39 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $227.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

