Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $94.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.15 and a 200 day moving average of $98.55. The company has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

