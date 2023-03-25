Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 248 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock opened at $241.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.64. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $289.59. The firm has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.04.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

