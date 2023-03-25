Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 2,497 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 68.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 126.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $48.22 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 107.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,885 shares of company stock worth $5,754,217 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

